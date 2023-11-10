BreakingNews
All results in Tuesday’s Fulton election headed for recount

Vondrousova pulls Czechs level 1-1 with United States at Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has pulled the Czech Republic level at 1-1 with the United States to send their Billie Jean King Cup Finals tie to a decisive doubles match

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
20 minutes ago

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova pulled the Czech Republic level at 1-1 with the United States to send their Billie Jean King Cup Finals group-stage meeting to a decisive doubles match on Friday.

The seventh-ranked Vondrousova brushed aside Sofia Kenin 6-1, 6-1 in the second singles match after Danielle Collins gave the U.S. the lead by beating Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-2.

The winner will advance as the top team in Group A and play Canada in the semifinals on Saturday. Italy will face Slovenia in the other semifinal on the indoor hard court in Seville.

Vondrousova hit five aces and broke Kenin's serve six times in the lopsided match.

Collins broke Siniakova three times, with her opponent double-faulting five times.

These are the the two most successful teams in the competition's history — the U.S. has the most titles with 18 and the Czechs the second most with 11.

The Czechs have won their last two meetings with the Americans.

The U.S. beat defending champion Switzerland in their group-phase opener on Thursday.

The Americans are without their two highest-ranked players. No. 3 Coco Gauff and No. 5 Jessica Pegula both played in the WTA finals in Mexico, which finished just before the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Canada advanced by winning its two matches over Spain and Poland in Group C earlier this week.

Slovenia made it to the semifinals for the first time despite losing 2-1 to Kazakhstan.

Slovenia finished atop Group B thanks to the best sets win-loss record of the three teams after Slovenia, Kazakhstan and Australia all finished with a 1-1 record and with three match victories each.

“It’s pretty unbelievable that we’re here,” said Slovenia’s Kaja Kuvan, whose 6-1, 6-0 win over Anna Danilina helped send her team through. “I don’t think any of us dreamed of the semifinal.”

France beat Germany 3-0 with both having already been eliminated in group D, where winner Italy advanced after beating both rivals earlier this week.

France’s Clara Burel beat Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-3, while Germany’s Tatjana Maria had to retire from her match against Varvara Gracheva.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
All results in Tuesday’s Fulton election headed for recount1h ago

Credit: AP

Manchin, possibly a third-party candidate, stresses bipartisanship at UGA event
44m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hand counts spread in Georgia despite lack of voting machine problems
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Training center opponents plan mass mobilization to the facility site
9h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Training center opponents plan mass mobilization to the facility site
9h ago

Fearing loss of Medicaid, many search for answers and find frustration
9h ago
The Latest
A teenager taken from occupied Mariupol to Russia will return to Ukraine, officials say
13m ago
Who's running for president? See a rundown of the 2024 candidates
19m ago
Israeli national team arrives in Kosovo for soccer game under tight security measures
25m ago
Featured

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Preview first round of Georgia high school football playoffs
Honoring those who served: Veterans Day events planned across metro Atlanta
6h ago
Winter Lantern Festival makes Georgia debut at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top