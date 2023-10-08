Von Miller active for Bills against Jaguars but DE Shaq Lawson and CB Christian Benford out

Bills edge-rusher Von Miller is active for Buffalo’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars but defensive end Shaq Lawson is out with a toe injury

Updated 1 hour ago
LONDON (AP) — Bills edge-rusher Von Miller is active for Buffalo's game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars but defensive end Shaq Lawson is out with a toe injury.

The Bills activated Miller, the NFL’s all-time active sacks leader, from the reserve-physically unable to perform list on Saturday. He hasn’t played since injuring his knee last November.

Starting defensive end Greg Rousseau (foot) is also out.

Christian Benford (shoulder) is inactive, meaning Buffalo will be without its two starting cornerbacks. Tre'Davious White tore his right Achilles tendon last week.

Damar Hamlin is inactive a week after the safety played in his first regular-season game some nine months since having a near-death experience on the field at Cincinnati.

For the Jaguars, LT Cam Robinson (suspension), WR Zay Jones (knee), and return specialist Jamal Agnew (quad) are all active as expected.

Jacksonville's inactives are WR Elijah Cooks, CB Christian Braswell, LB Devin Lloyd and OL Cole Van Lanen.

Jags' WR Parker Washington (knee) was placed on the reserve/injured list Saturday. Veteran edge rusher Dawuane Smoot, who returned to practice this week, remains on the physically unable to perform list. He sustained a torn Achilles tendon last December.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

