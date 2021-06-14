Vols 3rd team to lock up CWS bid; Virginia-DBU series tied

Tennessee's CWS opener will be against the winner of the super regional between Virginia and Dallas Baptist. Virginia won 4-0 Sunday to force a deciding third game Monday.

“People that have to do this for a living, you would never say we’re going to go to Omaha or let's just get to Omaha,” Vitello said. “It's a grind to get there, so you focus on the grind. But now that we have punched our ticket, Vol Nation has been a big part of us getting there. I hope people can make the trip. It’s a fun, fun deal. And they do it up right up there.”

After hitting no home runs in its 4-2 win Saturday, Tennessee continued its late-season power surge. Jake Rucker went deep twice, and the Vols matched their season high with six homers, increasing their NCAA Tournament total to 16 in five games.

Vanderbilt and Stanford were the first teams to claim spots in the CWS, closing out super regional sweeps Saturday.

The SEC went into Sunday with the possibility of having a record five teams reach the eight-team CWS.

Vanderbilt and Tennessee are in, and Arkansas, Mississippi and Mississippi State were playing Sunday night with opportunities to close out their super regionals.

In the other day game, Virginia's Griff McGarry struck out 10 in seven innings and combined with Brandon Neeck and Kyle Whitten on the four-hit shutout

The Cavaliers (34-25) scored all their runs in the eighth inning against the Patriots (41-17), with Zack Gelof leading off with a homer and Alex Tappen hitting a three-run homer.

___

Tennessee utility Drew Gilbert reacts after hitting a home run during an NCAA college baseball super regional game against LSU, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne

Tennessee outfielder Evan Russell (6) reacts to hitting a home run during an NCAA college baseball super regional game against LSU Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 15-6 to advance. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne

Virginia's Zack Gelof (18) celebrates his eighth inning home run with Christian Hlinka, left, Logan Michaels (12) and other teammates during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Dallas Baptist Saturday, June 13, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Virginia won 4-0. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) Credit: Sean Rayford Credit: Sean Rayford

Virginia's Andrew Abbott (16), Tate Ballestero (10), and Zach Messinger (29) react to an inning ending out in the top of the seventh inning during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Dallas Baptist Saturday, June 13, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Virginia won 4-0. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) Credit: Sean Rayford Credit: Sean Rayford