Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Volkswagen workers hold 2-hour strikes to push back against proposed pay cuts and plant closures

Volkswagen workers have launched rolling two-hour strikes at nine plants across Germany to underscore their resistance to pay cuts and factory closures
Volkswagen workers march holding a sign with writing reading in German "Ready to Strike!" on the first day of a nationwide warning Volkswagen workers' strike, in Zwickau, Germany, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (Hendrik Schmidt/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Volkswagen workers march holding a sign with writing reading in German "Ready to Strike!" on the first day of a nationwide warning Volkswagen workers' strike, in Zwickau, Germany, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (Hendrik Schmidt/dpa via AP)
Updated 21 minutes ago

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen workers launched rolling two-hour strikes Monday at nine plants across Germany to underscore their resistance to pay cuts and factory closures the company says are necessary to cope with a slack European auto market.

The work stoppages included the company's base plant at Wolfsburg, where workers rallied against a cost-cutting drive by the automaker's management in which they face the threat of the company's first plant closures in its home country.

Volkswagen argues that it must lower costs in Germany to levels achieved by competitors and by Volkswagen plants in eastern Europe and South America. Chief employee representative Daniela Cavallo has said employees should not shoulder the burden of management failures to develop attractive products and come up with a cheaper, entry-level electric vehicle.

“We demand that all make their contribution – management and the shareholder side as well,” Cavallo said at the rally in Wolfsburg as employees drummed, whistled and clapped.

She said the next round of talks in a week’s time “is likely to set the course – rapprochement or escalation. We are ready for both.”

The so-called warning strikes, a common tactic in German wage negotiations, are taking place as part of talks for a new labor agreement after a mandatory peace period that bars strikes expired on Sunday. The IG Metall industrial union said any job actions beyond those occurring on Monday would be announced later.

The company is demanding a 10% pay cut for 120,000 German workers and has said it can't avoid shedding factory capacity that is no longer needed. Employee representatives say the company has proposed closing three of its German plants.

Thorsten Gröger, the regional leader of the IG Metall industrial union in Lower Saxony, where Volkswagen is headquartered, said that the company won’t be able to “overlook” the walkouts. “If necessary, this will be one of the toughest conflicts Volkswagen has ever seen.”

The company hasn't publicly detailed its plans but is facing a drop in demand in Europe, higher costs and increasing competition from Chinese automakers. Volkswagen built factories to supply a European car market of 16 million in annual vehicle sales, but now faces demand for around 14 million, Volkswagen brand head Thomas Schaefer was quoted as saying in the Welt am Sonntag newspaper. Since Volkswagen has a quarter of the market, that represents a loss of 500,000 cars a year.

For years, strong profits in China helped cover higher costs but the changing environment now means that “it's high time to address this,” Schaefer said.

The walkouts began at a plant in Zwickau in eastern Germany and were to continue at plants in Braunschweig, Chemnitz, Dresden, Emden, Hanover, Kassel, and Salzgitter.

The next negotiations are slated for Dec. 9.

Volkswagen workers march holding a sign with writing reading in German "Warning strike is our right" on the first day of a nationwide warning Volkswagen workers' strike, in Zwickau, Germany, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (Hendrik Schmidt/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An IG Metall trade union flag flies at the gate of a Volkswagen plant on the first day of a nationwide Volkswagen workers' strike, in Zwickau, Germany, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (Hendrik Schmidt/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An IG Metall trade union flag flies at the gate of a Volkswagen plant on the first day of a nationwide Volkswagen workers' strike, in Zwickau, Germany, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (Hendrik Schmidt/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Volkswagen logo is seen at the company's plant in Emden, Germany, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A sign for the Volkswagen plant stands in Emden, Germany, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The UK will consult on sales targets for automakers during the transition to electric...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares steps down as carmaker continues struggle with slumping...
Placeholder Image

Credit: SPECIAL

Opinion: Reality check on the state of Chinese cars
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukrainian energy workers carry out repairs despite Russia's pounding of the country's...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

It's the final holiday stretch at the Biden White House. The theme is 'A Season of Peace...26m ago
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine Vice President Duterte after she...26m ago
Stock market today: World shares are mixed as Chinese stocks get a boost from strong...27m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s first oyster ranchers harvest success with floating farm
Bruce Thompson’s life, legacy and final lessons celebrated
Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says