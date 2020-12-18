Volkswagen faces "massive" shortage of electronic parts

The Wolfsburg-based carmaker said that semiconductor makers had reassigned production to consumer electronics during the worst of the COVID-19 slowdown in sales. “However, automobile markets have now recovered significantly and the industry, including the Volkswagen Group, faces a shortage of the electronic components required," the company said in a statement.

The shortage will affected production at Chinese, North American and European plants during the first quarter of 2021, the company said. Models based on the company's modular platform under the Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Skoda, SEAT, and to a limited extent Audi were impacted.