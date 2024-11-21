Volcano on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula erupts for the 7th time in a year

GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) — A volcano erupted with lava spewing from a fissure on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland late Wednesday evening. It was its seventh eruption since December.

Iceland’s meteorological office that monitors seismic activity said Wednesday’s eruption occurred at 11:14 p.m. creating a fissure around 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) long, but estimated the eruption is considerable smaller than the previous eruption in August.

While the eruption poses no threat to aviation, authorities are warning of gas warning across parts of the peninsula, including the nearby town of Grindavik.