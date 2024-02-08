Iceland volcano erupts north of a nearby settlement

LONDON (AP) — Iceland’s Meteorological Office says a volcano is erupting in the southwestern part of the country, spewing lava from a three kilometer (1.5 mile) fissure north of the town of Grindavik.

The eruption of the Sylingarfell volcano began at 6 a.m. local time Thursday, soon after an intense burst of seismic activity.

The Met Office said the eruption is in roughly the same location as an earlier one in December.