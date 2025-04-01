Breaking: Registration for AJC Peachtree Road Race is open
Volcano begins erupting in southwestern Iceland after a nearby town and spa are evacuated

Iceland’s Met Office says a volcano is erupting in the southwestern part of the country
Updated 40 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — A volcano began erupting in southwestern Iceland on Tuesday, just hours after authorities evacuated a nearby community and the Blue Lagoon spa.

Flames and smoke shot through the air as the volcanic fissure opened near the town of Grindavik, where some 40 homes have been evacuated, national broadcaster RUV reported. The community, located on the Reykjanes Peninsula, was largely evacuated a year ago when the volcano came to life after lying dormant for 800 years.

Webcams showed molten rock spewing out toward the community. Sirens sounded in Grindavik while the nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa — one of Iceland's biggest tourist attractions — was also evacuated.

“The fissure is now about 500 meters (yards) long and has reached through the protective barrier north of Grindavík,'' Iceland's Met Office said in a statement. ”The fissure continues to grow, and it cannot be ruled out that it may continue to open further south.''

The magma flow began at about 6:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) accompanied by an intense earthquake swarm similar to previous eruptions, the Icelandic Met Office said.

Iceland sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic. The most disruptive incident in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed clouds of ash into the atmosphere and disrupted trans-Atlantic air travel for months.

