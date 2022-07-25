Volcanic eruption in Japan forces evacuations in 2 towns

There have been no reports of damage or injuries so far. The crater of the volcano was obscured by bad weather Monday morning.

JMA warned of the potential for falling volcanic rocks within 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) of the crater and possible flow of lava, ash and searing gas within 2 kilometers (1.2 miles).

The chances of more explosive violent eruptions were low, but residents still should be watchful for falling rocks, mudslide and pyroclastic flow, said Tsuyoshi Nakatsuji, a JMA official in charge of volcano watch. He also advised residents to close curtains and stay away from windows, which could break by the force of an eruption.

Sakurajima on the main southern island of Kyushu is one of Japan’s most active volcanos and has erupted repeatedly. It used to be an island but became a peninsula following an eruption in 1914 that killed 58 people.

Sakurajima is about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) southwest of Tokyo.

Combined Shape Caption Ash from Sakurajima volcano is seen on a vehicle in Kagoshima, southern island of Kyushu, Japan Monday, July 25, 2022. The volcano erupted Sunday night, spewing ash and rocks, causing dozens of residents in nearby towns to evacuate to a safer part of the region. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption Ash from Sakurajima volcano is seen on a vehicle in Kagoshima, southern island of Kyushu, Japan Monday, July 25, 2022. The volcano erupted Sunday night, spewing ash and rocks, causing dozens of residents in nearby towns to evacuate to a safer part of the region. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This long exposure image shows the eruption of volcano Sakurajima Sunday night, July 24, 2022, in the view from Tarumizu city, Japan's southern prefecture of Kagoshima. Japan’s Meteorological Agency said a volcano on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu erupted Sunday night, spewing ash and volcanic rocks, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This long exposure image shows the eruption of volcano Sakurajima Sunday night, July 24, 2022, in the view from Tarumizu city, Japan's southern prefecture of Kagoshima. Japan’s Meteorological Agency said a volcano on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu erupted Sunday night, spewing ash and volcanic rocks, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited