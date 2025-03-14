Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Voice of America ending contracts with Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France Presse

With the Trump administration moving quickly to assert its authority, the Voice of America says it has moved to cancel contracts with the Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse wire services
FILE - The Voice of America building, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Voice of America building, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By DAVID BAUDER – Associated Press
36 minutes ago

The government agency that runs the Voice of America has moved to terminate contracts with The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse, and told its journalists Friday to stop using material from the wire services.

Kari Lake, the former broadcaster turned Republican politician who was selected by President Donald Trump to run VOA, estimated the move would save $53 million.

The new administration has quickly asserted its authority at VOA, which has delivered news from an American perspective to countries across the world. While awaiting official approval to take over, Lake was brought on as special adviser at the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees VOA and sister organizations like Radio Free Europe.

She announced via social media on Thursday that she was ending the “expensive and unnecessary contracts” with the wire services.

“We should not be paying outside news organizations to tell us what the news is,” said Lake, who ran unsuccessfully for Arizona governor. “With a nearly billion-dollar budget, we should be producing news ourselves. And if that's not possible, the American taxpayer should demand to know why.”

In a meeting on Friday, VOA staffers were told to stop using wire service material for their reports, according to journalists who spoke under condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the issue.

At many news organizations, audio, video and text reports from wire services are used to supplement reports from locations where the company's own journalists are not located.

There was no immediate comment from the AP or Reuters on Friday. AFP declined comment.

In another social media post, Lake said that she's in fact-finding mode and “boy, am I finding a lot of nonsense that the American taxpayer should not be paying for.”

___

David Bauder writes about media for the AP. Follow him at http://x.com/dbauder and https://bsky.app/profile/dbauder.bsky.social

FILE - Kari Lake speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Kelly Loeffer heads the Small Business Administration and Doug Collins is the secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Both Georgia Republicans were formerly members of Congress. (AJC)

Credit: AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

How Georgians are shaping Donald Trump’s overhaul of the federal workforce

Doug Collins and Kelly Loeffler, two former Georgia elected officials, are overseeing job cuts and office moves as part of the president's Cabinet.

How the White House hired Republican political firms to launch an anti-migrant ad campaign

Former US Rep. Katie Porter steps into crowded California governor's race

The Latest

Vice President JD Vance, center, speaks at a rally about "America's industrial resurgence," as he is flanked by his wife, Usha Vance, left, and Vantage Plastics President Paul Aultman, Friday, March 14, 2025, at Vantage Plastics in Bay City, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Credit: AP

In Michigan, Vance says US manufacturing can rebound despite tariff jitters and falling markets

6m ago

Allies preserve unity even as Trump's tariffs and Canada taunts overshadow G7 meeting

7m ago

US envoy is taking Putin's comments on Ukraine ceasefire proposal to Trump, Kremlin official says

19m ago

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?