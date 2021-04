VMI gets in-state matchup with JMU in FCS playoff debut

The Dukes have played for three of the last four national championships, and their victory in 2016 marks the only time North Dakota State hasn't won it in nine years.

At JMU, VMI will face players who accepted preferred walk-on status — with hopes of eventually getting a scholarship — with the Dukes instead of accepting a full ride to VMI.

A military-style education clearly is not for everyone, but it has its attractions.

So did the Air Raid offense, which appealed to lightly recruited Seth Morgan, a 160-pound high school quarterback, along with Udinski moving on to Maryland next year because VMI does not have a graduate program. Morgan just never dreamed he'd be tasked with finishing off a magical season.

Not bad for a guy who said his only football scholarship offer came from VMI.

“Seth ... has a lot of moxie. He energizes his teammates, but he’s calm out there on the field," coach Scott Wachenheim said. “We always knew he had a strong arm. We always knew he could run the ball a little bit. We didn’t know how good of a decision-maker he would be under pressure and we didn’t know how accurate of a passer he would be.”

Morgan has completed 76% of his pass attempts, with eight TDs and one interception.

Having 6-foot-4 Jakob Herres has helped. Herres last year caught 72 passes for 1,091 yards and eight TDs, entered the transfer portal after the season and then decided to stay.

"Sometimes you realize there's no place like home," Wachenheim said.

This year, Herres has 67 catches for 807 yards and seven TDs in just seven games.

“He makes me look good sometimes," Morgan said. “He does some tremendous things.”

And he makes VMI look dangerous, James Madison coach Curt Cignetti said.

“You see a lot of different kind of offenses, but this one is a little different in terms of the way they spread you out with the amount of throws and the fast tempo that they do play with,” Cignetti said this week. “We're going to have to do a really good job up front of pressuring the quarterback and really have great coverage and tackle well."

The Keydets suffered a huge loss when Udinski reportedly tore his ACL in a road game against Samford. Udinski finished the game, completing a 45-yard drive for the tying touchdown, then a fourth-down, 18-yard pass to Herres in overtime and a two-point conversion pass to Michael Jackson for a 38-37 win.

Udinski will carry either the American flag or VMI flag onto the field on Saturday, Wachenheim said. “We'll be walking on the field as fast as Reece can go,” he said.

For the first playoff game in school history, what could be better?

“We're going up to Staunton, stay in a hotel for two nights. For me and my Keydets, are you kidding me?” Wachenheim said. "Air conditioning, hotel meals. We're not going to Crozet to eat. We've got maid service. We don't have to march at 7 a.m.

“This is a pleasure trip, right?”

One 40 years in the making.

VMI quarterback Seth Morgan (4) hits receiver Jakob Herres for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against The Citadel, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Lexington, Va. (David Hungate/Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: David Hungate Credit: David Hungate

VMI receiver Jakob Herres (14) is hit mid-air by The Citadel's Parrish Gordon after making a catch for a first down during an NCAA college football game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Lexington, Va. (David Hungate/Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: David Hungate Credit: David Hungate

James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti leads his team onto the field for an an NCAA college football game against Richmond in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP) Credit: Daniel Lin Credit: Daniel Lin

VMI Superintendent Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins holds the Silver Shako Trophy after they defeated The Citadel in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Lexington, Va. (David Hungate/Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: David Hungate Credit: David Hungate

VMI Superintendent Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins lifts the Silver Shako Trophy after they defeated The Citadel in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Lexington, Va. (David Hungate/Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: David Hungate Credit: David Hungate