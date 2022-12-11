ajc logo
X

Vlhová leads Holdener after 1st run of World Cup slalom

National & World News
1 hour ago
Petra Vlhová leads after the opening run of a World Cup slalom as she searches for her first win of the season

SESTRIERE, Italy (AP) — Olympic champion Petra Vlhová led after the opening run of a World Cup slalom on Sunday as she searched for her first win of the season.

The Slovakian skier posted a time of 58.51 seconds in Sestriere to take an advantage of 0.24 over Switzerland's Wendy Holdener, who ended her lengthy wait for a slalom victory last month in Killington, Vermont.

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States was third, 0.33 slower than Vlhová.

Two other skiers were within a second of Vlhová — Lena Dürr and Anna Swenn Larsson, who also won in Killington in a joint first-place finish.

The 27-year-old Vlhová won the slalom title last season — as well as Olympic gold — but finished second in the overall standings to Shiffrin. Vlhová won the overall title the previous year.

Shiffrin leads the overall standings after winning the two season-opening slalom races. Vlhová finished third in both.

Neither finished on the podium in the slalom or the giant slalom in Killington and both opted out of the speed races in Lake Louise in Canada last weekend.

Vlhová finished third in Saturday's GS to trim Shiffrin's lead in the overall standings to 25 points.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett shares early thoughts on Ohio State, C.J. Stroud18h ago

Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Georgia Tech follows big win with loss at North Carolina
14h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Falcons finally can hope they’ll be good again soon

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Georgia Bulldogs have returned to greatness because of a great coach

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Georgia Bulldogs have returned to greatness because of a great coach

Credit: John Bazemore

Stetson Bennett, professional odds conqueror and Heisman Trophy finalist
The Latest

Credit: Bojan Slavkovic

Tensions run high in north Kosovo as Serbs block roads
6m ago
World Cup exit leaves Southgate considering England position
32m ago
Iran’s currency falls further against the dollar amid unrest
50m ago
Featured

Credit: Brendan Moran

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
14h ago
Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
7h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top