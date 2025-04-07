Nation & World News
Vladimir Putin congratulates Alex Ovechkin on ‘outstanding’ NHL goals record

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Alex Ovechkin for setting an “outstanding record” as the NHL’s all time top goal-scorer
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after scoring his 895th career goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against New York Islanders in Elmont, N.Y., Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Alex Ovechkin for setting an "outstanding record" as the NHL's all time top goal-scorer.

In a message after Ovechkin's 895th career goal broke a tie for the record with Wayne Gretzky in the Washington Capitals' game Sunday against the New York Islanders, Putin said the achievement was something Russians would celebrate.

“I congratulate you on your outstanding record. You have surpassed legendary masters in the number of goals scored in National Hockey League regular-season games,” Putin said in a statement released by the Kremlin on Monday.

Breaking Gretzky’s record “has become not only your personal success, but also a real celebration for fans in Russia and abroad,” Putin added. “I wish you health, good fortune (and) fighting spirit to conquer new heights in life and in sports.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Putin and Ovechkin had not yet spoken by phone but that Putin’s message of congratulations showed the president “highly values Ovechkin’s sporting result.”

Ovechkin has been a backer of Putin in the past and in 2017 set up a group called Putin Team on social media to show support for the Russian president, who was re-elected the following year.

At the time, Ovechkin told The Associated Press and Washington Post, "I just support my country" and said, "It's not about political stuff."

Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryev referred to that moment in his own statement of congratulations after Ovechkin broke the record Sunday.

He posted on social media that Ovechkin “remains a member of the Putin team and at the same time one of the main faces of world hockey, a favorite of millions and the NHL top scorer.”

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), lower center, is celebrates with is teammates after scoring against New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Elmont, N.Y., Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)



Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) waves to spectators as he leaves the ice after an NHL hockey game against New York Islanders in Elmont, N.Y., Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)



FBI director is Kash Patel, left, tallking with former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, center, and NHL Commisioner Gary Bettman, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

FILE - Former Food and Drug Administration vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks testifies during a hearing, May 11, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP, File)

Credit: AP

