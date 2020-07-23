Vivian remembered as courageous, humble Civil Rights warrior

“He didn’t want attention, he didn’t want money, he only wanted to do God’s will and bring out the best in these United States of America and its people regardless of their race, creed, color or national origin," Ambassador Andrew Young said in his videotaped remarks.

Vivian's preaching was described as “an echo from heaven" by civil rights activist Bernard Lafayette.

But it was his work during the Civil Rights Movement and the decades that followed that left an impression on former talk show host Oprah Winfrey. She worked with Vivian on a series of racial seminars that aired on her show in the 1990s, she recalled in her video tribute during the funeral.

“In his presence we were always learning more about our country, about ourselves, about what it means to stand for what is right," Winfrey said. “He was a giant for justice.”

More than a decade before lunch-counter protests made headlines during the Civil Rights Movement, Vivian began organizing sit-ins against segregation in Peoria, Illinois, in the 1940s. He later joined forces with King and organized the Freedom Rides across the South to halt segregation.

Vivian was honored by former President Barack Obama with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

On Wednesday, the eve of his funeral, a horse-drawn carriage took his casket from the Georgia Capitol, where a memorial service was held, to King’s tomb in Atlanta.

At Thursday's funeral, Aaron said “I got to love him really, not know him."

“I loved him for what he stood for and what he did, the things that he did," Aaron said in videotaped remarks aired shown during the service.

Several friends said Vivian's legacy will live on in the nation's continuing struggle for civil rights for all.

“For me, C.T. was a dream keeper, always holding fast for dreams of a better world," said Vivian's longtime friend David McCord.

FILE- In this Nov. 20, 2013 file photo, President Barack Obama awards minister, author and civil rights activist Cordy Tindell "C.T." Vivian, the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The Rev. C.T. Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. who organized pivotal civil rights campaigns and spent decades advocating for justice and equality, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of 95.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

