Visit by COVID-infected official closes Washington Monument

The National Park Service has been requiring members of the public to wear face masks and take other COVID-19 precautions at the monument since at least Oct. 1. Goodwin said no park worker at the monument has tested positive for COVID-19 since then.

Goodwin did not immediately respond when asked if Bernhardt had been complying with the mask rule when he visited.

Bernhardt is one of numerous Trump administration staffers and official to test positive for the coronavirus. That includes President Donald Trump, who was hospitalized in October after contracting COVID-19.