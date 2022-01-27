Visa profits rise 27% as pandemic wanes and economies open

The San Francisco-based company said Thursday that it earned $3.96 billion, or $1.81 a share, in the final three months of 2021, up from a profit of $3.13 billion, or $1.42 a share, in the same period a year ago. The results easily topped Wall Street's forecasts.

Visa brought in slightly more than $7 billion in revenue in the quarter, a record for the company.