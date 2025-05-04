Visa crackdown leads international students in the US to reconsider summer travel

International students weighing travel to see family, take a vacation or conduct research are thinking twice because of the Trump administration's crackdown, which has added to a sense of vulnerability.

Even before students suddenly began losing permission to study in the U.S., some colleges were encouraging international students and faculty to postpone travel, citing government efforts to deport students involved in pro-Palestinian activism. As the scale of the status terminations emerged in recent weeks, more schools have cautioned against non-essential travel abroad for international students.

University of California, Berkeley, for one, issued an advisory last week saying upcoming international travel was risky due to “strict vetting and enforcement.”

At least 1,220 students at 187 colleges, universities and university systems have had their visas revoked or legal status terminated since late March, according to an Associated Press review of university statements, correspondence with school officials and court records.

The number of affected students appears far higher, though. At least 4,736 international students’ visa records were terminated in a government database that maintains their legal status, according to an April 10 Immigration and Customs Enforcement response to inquiries from Congress.

Suddenly at risk for deportation, some students went into hiding while others left the country on their own. Many of the students said they had only minor infractions on their records or didn't know why their records were removed.

After federal judges raised due process concerns in several students' cases, the U.S. government reversed the terminations but then issued new guidance expanding the reasons international students can lose their legal status in the future.

Under the new policy, valid reasons for status termination include the revocation of the visas students used to enter the U.S. In the past, if a student’s visa was revoked, they generally could stay in the U.S. to finish school. They simply would not be able to reenter if they left the country.

The fast-evolving situation has left colleges struggling to advise students.

A Michigan college employee who helps international students navigate the visa process said they are inquiring more than ever about summer travel. The employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said he often has been unable to give sufficient answers.

Last year, the U.S. hosted around 1.1 million international students, a source of essential tuition revenue at many schools. Advocates say that number is likely to shrink as the crackdown hurts America's appeal.

Over the past few weeks, Rishi Oza's immigration law firm in North Carolina has received calls about travel risks almost daily from people of varied immigration status, including international students.

“You kind of shake your head and say, ‘Is this the character of the country we want?'” Oza said. “It just seems that it’s a bit out of whack that people are fearful of leaving and whether they'll be able to come back.”

Students in the U.S. with a visa need to decide if their travels are critical, Oza said.

When attempting reentry after leaving the country, they should bring immigration documents, school transcripts and even court documents if they were charged with a crime and the court dismissed the case. Ultimately, lawyers can't foretell what will happen at the airport, he said.

The unpredictability has put one international student at the University of Illinois in distress. The student, who requested anonymity to avoid being targeted, has laid low since one of his classmates left the country after their legal status was terminated.

The student's plan to travel to his home country in Asia this summer causes feelings of panic, but he has nowhere else to stay. He bought his plane ticket and is committed to the trip. His anxiety over what could happen when he returns, however, is still there.

“Right now," he said, “I'm afraid I might not be able to come back.” ___

Associated Press reporter Christopher L. Keller contributed from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

___

The Associated Press’ education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.