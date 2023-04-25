Visa 2Q profits rise 14% on rising credit, debit card usage

The San Francisco-based company said it earned a profit of $4.38 billion, or $2.09 a share, excluding one-time charges related partially to the Russia-Ukraine war and other accounting adjustments. That compared to an adjusted profit of $3.84 billion, or $1.79 a share, from a year earlier. The result beat analysts' forecasts.

For the past several quarters, Visa's fortunes have been bolstered by a global increase in online payments and usage of credit and debit cards. The company processed $2.955 trillion in transactions on its payment network last quarter, up 10% from a year earlier. The biggest growth is still happening in U.S., Europe and Asia, which make up more than 80% of the company's overall market.