VIRUS TODAY: With vaccine coming, daily deaths set a record

THE NUMBERS: Deaths in the U.S. rose to an average 2,360 per day on average, up from 1,477 at the end of November, according to the COVID Tracking Project, using a seven-day rolling average. New cases confirmed daily also have jumped, to 210,765 from 166,123 on Nov. 27.

QUOTABLE: "We see the train coming down the track and we're telling people, and some people listen and get off the track and other people get on the track and start dancing." — Chuck Davis, CEO of data science company Bayesiant, on trying to get people in California to take precautions to avoid transmission.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Many snowbirds who typically live in warm U.S. climates part of the year to escape harsh winters in places as far away as Canada are staying put this year because of the pandemic, causing another hit to American tourism.

ON THE HORIZON: Trucks are expected to roll out Sunday morning with shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine heading to nearly 150 distribution centers across the states. An additional 425 sites will get shipments Tuesday, and the remaining 66 on Wednesday.

This Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 photo from video provided by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles shows the room where they will store coronavirus vaccines in super-cold storage. As California recorded a record of nearly 35,500 positive coronavirus cases on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020,, there is a glimmer of hope. California is awaiting the first batch of coronavirus vaccine and planning to distribute it to hospitals to inoculate healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic. The state is expecting to receive 327,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine by early next week. (Cedars-Sinai via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

The Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant is shown in Portage, Mich., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine won an endorsement Thursday, Dec. 10, from a Food and Drug Administration panel of outside advisers, and agency signoff is the next step needed to get the shots to the public. AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Shoppers wear mask as they leave a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Online shopping and early Christmas shopping is key this year and it's not just keeping people safe, it's keeping local businesses open. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

