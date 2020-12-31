VIRUS TODAY: Vaccinations off to slower than expected start

THE NUMBERS: The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. decreased in the last two weeks from 2,585.1 on December 16 to 2,312.6 on December 30, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

DEATH TOLL: The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. stands at more than 342,000.

QUOTABLE: “The development of the vaccine was called Operation Warp Speed, and the distribution of the vaccine should follow that same sense of urgency,” Republican Gov. Doug Ducey said of the vaccination rollout in Arizona.

ICYMI: California announced on Wednesday that it had documented the country's second confirmed case of a seemingly more contagious variant of the coronavirus. A 30-year-old San Diego County man was found to have the variant. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County hit a grim milestone as the state's most populous county recorded more than 10,000 deaths on Wednesday. Authorities say another surge in hospitalizations and deaths could come if people ignore guidelines.

ON THE HORIZON: President-elect Joe Biden is planning a lighting ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor those killed by the coronavirus the day before he is sworn into office on Jan. 20. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris plan to take their oaths of office outside the U.S. Capitol building, part of inauguration events that aim to capture the traditional grandeur of the historic ceremony while complying with COVID-19 protocols.

