VIRUS TODAY: State legislatures to convene amid pandemic

THE NUMBERS: The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. decreased in the last two weeks from 2,430.6 on December 14 to 2,210.3 on December 28, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

DEATH TOLL: The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. stands at more than 335,000.

QUOTABLE: “COVID will frame everything,” Tim Storey, executive director of the National Conference of State Legislatures, said about state legislatures across the country that will convene in 2021.

ICYMI: A huge U.S. study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate got underway Monday as states continue to roll out scarce supplies of the first shots to a nation anxiously awaiting relief from the catastrophic outbreak. The candidate made by Novavax Inc. is the fifth to reach final-stage testing in the United States. Some 30,000 volunteers are needed to prove if the shot — a different kind than its Pfizer and Moderna competitors — really works and is safe.

ON THE HORIZON: It was a year like no other, and Americans shambled through it under circumstances that were uneven and sometimes downright punishing — and took photos with their phones along the way. Associated Press reporters went back to some of the people they interviewed during the news events of the past year and asked a straightforward question: What image on your phone's camera roll tells YOUR story of 2020?

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

FILE - Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) is shown during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson in Glendale, Ariz., in this Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, file photo. Davis was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri