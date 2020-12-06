VIRUS TODAY: Officials urge vigilance; failing grades soar

THE NUMBERS: The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 attributable deaths in the U.S. is 2,163. There have been more than 280,000 virus-related deaths in the U.S. over the course of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.

QUOTABLE: "Unfortunately, in the U.S., COVID has been politicized far more than in any other country." — Jessica Vitak, an associate professor at the University of Maryland's College of Information Studies, on the lack of interest Americans have shown for new smartphone tools designed to notify people who might have been exposed to the coronavirus

ICYMI: Portraying Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age requires many precautions. Being over 60 and chunky might make for a perfect Santa, but could also signal the kinds of underlying physical conditions that lead to serious complications from the virus.

ON THE HORIZON: Shipments of the coronavirus vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech were delivered Sunday in the U.K. in super-cold containers, two days before it goes public in an immunization program that is being closely watched around the world.

