VIRUS TODAY: Huge study on another COVID vaccine is underway

THE NUMBERS: The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. decreased in the last two weeks from 2,421.3 on Dec. 13 to 2,207.1 on Dec. 27, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

DEATH TOLL: The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. stands at more than 333,000.

QUOTABLE: “I think the pandemic — COVID — has had a significant emotional impact on people across the country,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig said about a sharp increase in homicides in his city this year. “Individuals are not processing how they manage disputes. Whether domestics, arguments, disputes over drugs, there’s this quickness to use an illegally carried firearm.”

ICYMI: President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a government shutdown. His delay in signing the measure resulted in a lapse in unemployment benefits for millions and threatened a shutdown in the midst of the pandemic. In a statement, Trump repeated his frustrations with the bill for providing only $600 checks to most Americans instead of the $2,000 that his fellow Republicans already rejected.

ON THE HORIZON: Avalanche forecasters and search-and-rescue groups are worried that skiers and snowboarders — many of them inexperienced — will again turn to the backcountry this ski season to avoid large crowds or reservation systems at resorts. Sales of backcountry-related gear are up 76% compared with last year, according to an industry trade group.

