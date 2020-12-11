VIRUS TODAY: Health experts warn against holiday gatherings

THE NUMBERS: Deaths in the U.S. have climbed to almost 2,260 per day on average, about equal to the peak seen in mid-April. New cases are running at about 195,000 a day, based on a two-week rolling average, a 16% increase from the day before Thanksgiving, according to an Associated Press analysis.

QUOTABLE: “The social and economic impact of the pandemic is enormous and growing. No vaccine can undo the damage that has already been done." — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking Friday as the world faces its biggest recession in eight decades amid a rise in extreme poverty and a threat of famine.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: The pandemic is a "wake-up call" for governments to invest more in health care, said Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines.

ON THE HORIZON: Drugmakers GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi said Friday that their potential COVID-19 vaccine won't be ready until late next year because they need to improve its effectiveness in older people.

