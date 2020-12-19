VIRUS TODAY: General apologizes; AP finds states spend $7B

THE NUMBERS: The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. rose over the past two weeks from 2,001 on Dec. 4 to 2,576 on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

DEATH TOLL: The U.S. death toll stands at more than 315,000 people, up from about 300,000 when the week began.

QUOTABLE: "I want to take personal responsibility for the miscommunication. I know that’s not done much these days. But I am responsible. ... This is a Herculean effort and we are not perfect.” — Gen. Gustave Perna, in charge of distributing coronavirus vaccines, in response to criticism about smaller allocations so far to states.

ICYMI: A publisher's arrest has led to changes in access to courts in a North Carolina county. Reporters must seek permission, but up to five will be allowed to watch proceedings in Alamance County. Court staff had cited the virus for keeping journalists out. Tom Boney Jr. of The Alamance News was handcuffed when he objected on Dec. 8.

ON THE HORIZON: Negotiators in Congress appear close to nailing down an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 relief package. House members stood by for a vote that will come no earlier than Sunday. The proposed package includes $600 payments to individuals.

___

Find AP's full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic