VIRUS TODAY: Colorado reports first US case of virus variant

THE NUMBERS: The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. decreased in the last two weeks from 2,496.9 on December 15 to 2,256.6 on December 29, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

DEATH TOLL: The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. stands at more than 338,000.

QUOTABLE: “I’m going to celebrate that I’m alive, but I’m not precisely too happy for this year,” said Cesar Soltero, a 36-year-old Florida engineer who visited Times Square this week ahead of New Year's Day.

ICYMI: President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines, saying it is "falling far behind." Biden said "it's gonna take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people" at the current pace. He vowed to ramp up the current speed of vaccinations five to six times to 1 million shots a day, noting it could still take months to vaccinate the American people.

ON THE HORIZON: If ever a year's end seemed like cause for celebration, 2020 might be it. Yet the coronavirus scourge that dominated the year is also looming over New Year's festivities and forcing officials worldwide to tone them down. From New York's Times Square to Sydney Harbor, the pandemic is turning big public blowouts into TV-only shows and digital events.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

FILE - In this July 22, 2020 file photo, Luke Letlow, R-Start, chief of staff to exiting U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, speaks after signing up to run for Louisiana's 5th Congressional District in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana’s newest member of Congress is in intensive care with COVID-19. Posts on Rep. Luke Letlow’s website and Twitter account Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 noted that the congressman is being treated at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File) Credit: Melinda Deslatte Credit: Melinda Deslatte