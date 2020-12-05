VIRUS TODAY: California faces closures; jobless cutoff looms

THE NUMBERS: The U.S. recorded 228,000 additional confirmed cases Friday, passing the previous high mark of more than 217,000 cases set one day earlier. The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 attributable deaths in the U.S. has passed 2,000 for the first time since spring, rising to 2,011. There were 2,607 deaths reported in the U.S. on Friday.

QUOTABLE: ""You can't give up, because it's your kid." — Ellie Rounds Bloom, a Boston-area parent on the challenges facing children with mental health crises during the pandemic.

ICYMI: In Boise, Idaho, an urgent-care clinic has been revamped into a facility for coronavirus patients as infections and deaths surge, showing how a crush of virus patients is straining intertwined health care systems.

ON THE HORIZON: Food and Drug Administration advisers will meet next week to debate if there's enough evidence for emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine.

Keli Paaske stands outside her home in Olathe, Kan. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Paaske was laid off in August from a company supplying fire doors to hospitals after being furloughed for five months and has struggled to find a new job. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

A Russian medical worker, right, administers a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Thousands of doctors, teachers and others in high-risk groups have signed up for COVID-19 vaccinations in Moscow starting Saturday, a precursor to a sweeping Russia-wide immunization effort. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin