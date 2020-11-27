VIRUS TODAY: Americans celebrate Thanksgiving differently

QUOTABLE: “The holidays make it a little harder,” said Harriet Krakowsky, an 85-year-old resident of the Hebrew Home at Riverdale in New York who misses the big Thanksgiving celebrations of years past and has lost neighbors and friends to the virus. “I cry, but I get over it. We have to go on.”

ICYMI: The U.S. Supreme Court — in a 5-4 decision — has barred New York from enforcing certain limits on attendance at churches and synagogues in areas designated as hard hit by the virus. The decision could force the city to reevaluate restrictions on houses of worship.

ON THE HORIZON: The pandemic has changed our habits, and holiday shopping will be altered, too. Toy companies are targeting bored adults stuck at home. And with kids spending so much time watching YouTube instead of cable TV, stars from the video-streaming site are heading to the toy aisle.

___

