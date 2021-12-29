Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club's annual dog show

FILE - The handler of a Samoyed runs with her dog before the judges in the working group category at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, on June 13, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. The Westminster Kennel Club's annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges. The club's board of governors announced Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021, it was postponing its 2022 event, scheduled for late January, to later in the year. A new date wasn't given. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - The handler of a Samoyed runs with her dog before the judges in the working group category at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, on June 13, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. The Westminster Kennel Club's annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges. The club's board of governors announced Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021, it was postponing its 2022 event, scheduled for late January, to later in the year. A new date wasn't given. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Credit: Kathy Willens

Credit: Kathy Willens

National & World News
Updated 22 minutes ago
A surge of coronavirus cases in New York has forced the postponement of another signature event, the Westminster Kennel Club's annual dog show

NEW YORK (AP) — The Westminster Kennel Club's annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges.

The club's board of governors announced Wednesday it was postponing its 2022 event, scheduled for late January, to later in the year. A new date wasn't given.

“The health and safety of all participants in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show are paramount,” the group said in a statement. “We appreciate the community’s continued interest and support as we delay the show to a time when we can safely convene.”

The 144-year-old dog show attracts thousands of competitors from around the U.S. and is normally held in February, with semifinal and final rounds at Madison Square Garden. Last year, it was moved to June and held outdoors at the Lyndhurst estate in suburban Tarrytown, north of New York City. Spectators weren’t allowed, and human participants had to be vaccinated or newly tested.

A Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show, beating out a whippet, a French bulldog, an old English sheepdog, a German shorthaired pointer, a Samoyed and a West Highland white terrier.

With COVID-19 cases now exploding around the U.S., the postponement comes less than two weeks after more than 8,500 canines, owners and handlers converged for another top U.S. dog show, the American Kennel Club National Championship in Orlando, Florida.

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Wasabi, a Pekingese, rests on the winner's podium with its trophy and ribbons after winning Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. The Westminster Kennel Club's annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges. The club's board of governors announced Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021, it was postponing its 2022 event, scheduled for late January, to later in the year. A new date wasn't given. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Credit: Kathy Willens

FILE - Wasabi, a Pekingese, rests on the winner's podium with its trophy and ribbons after winning Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. The Westminster Kennel Club's annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges. The club's board of governors announced Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021, it was postponing its 2022 event, scheduled for late January, to later in the year. A new date wasn't given. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - Wasabi, a Pekingese, rests on the winner's podium with its trophy and ribbons after winning Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. The Westminster Kennel Club's annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges. The club's board of governors announced Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021, it was postponing its 2022 event, scheduled for late January, to later in the year. A new date wasn't given. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Credit: Kathy Willens

Credit: Kathy Willens

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Matty Pugdashian pugs rests following their breed judging at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, on June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. The Westminster Kennel Club's annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges. The club's board of governors announced Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021, it was postponing its 2022 event, scheduled for late January, to later in the year. A new date wasn't given. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Credit: John Minchillo

FILE - Matty Pugdashian pugs rests following their breed judging at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, on June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. The Westminster Kennel Club's annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges. The club's board of governors announced Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021, it was postponing its 2022 event, scheduled for late January, to later in the year. A new date wasn't given. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - Matty Pugdashian pugs rests following their breed judging at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, on June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. The Westminster Kennel Club's annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges. The club's board of governors announced Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021, it was postponing its 2022 event, scheduled for late January, to later in the year. A new date wasn't given. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Editors' Picks
The Latest
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record
7m ago
Man City strengthens grip on EPL title with 8-point lead
7m ago
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
10m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top