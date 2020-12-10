Virus-hit European economy likely to get stimulus shot

Support is needed to keep owners of viable businesses from giving up before the recovery arrives, which could lead to knock-on effects and long-term loss of output and jobs, Lagarde argued in a Nov. 11 speech. “Firms that have survived up to now by increasing borrowing could decide that remaining open no longer makes business sense,” she said.

ECB stimulus has supported governments that are spending heavily on helping businesses and workers and that, as a consequence, have seen their deficits and borrowing needs shoot higher. National governments have rolled out assistance that includes furlough programs that pay worker salaries to avoid permanent layoffs, suspension of some taxes, such as value-added tax in Germany, and cheap loans and credit guarantees.

At the European Union level, governments have proposed joining in common borrowing to fund a 750 billion-euro recovery fund to back digital innovation and efforts to combat climate change. That money is slated to start flowing next year, although final approval of the program has been held up by a dispute with conservative nationalist governments in Hungary and Poland over conditions attached to the money that would require recipients to comply with EU democratic standards.

The ECB bond purchases are driving down long-term interest rates and helping to ensure that all that borrowing remains affordable. The stimulus has also helped insure the eurozone against a repeat of its 2010-2012 debt crisis, when spiralling borrowing costs threatened to break up the currency union.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is also carrying out bond purchases but more attention has turned in recent days to government spending as Republicans and Democrats haggle over another round of stimulus relief in the Congress. Fed officials hold their next policy meeting Dec. 15-16. Several Fed officials have stressed the need for Congress to act and indicated that if lawmakers don't provide more help they may alter their bond purchases to give the economy more assistance.