Virus delays filming of 2 seasons of 'Atlanta' until 2021

Landgraf didn’t venture a guess on when the show would be rescheduled, but during an online news conference promised the earliest possible “concrete answer.”

He called the situation heartbreaking “because I love the show so much and want it to be a part of our schedule always.”

Another FX series, “Fargo,” suffered less from the industry-wide production shutdown caused by the coronavirus. Nine of the anthology series’ planned 11 episodes were shot before COVID-19 hit and, with safety protocols in place, taping on the remaining two was completed earlier this week in Chicago, Landgraf said.

Its fourth season, debuting Sept. 27, tells the story of rival crime families in 1950s Kansas City. Chris Rock is part of the ensemble cast that includes Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley and Timothy Olyphant.