Virologist: Milan surge spreading to at-risk populations

‘’The trend is already there, and it is frankly alarming,’’ he said, adding that “it is not a generalized situation, it is not all of Italy.”

But he fears that new nationwide restrictions adopted over the past two weeks — including mandatory masks outdoors, a ban on pick-up sports and restaurant closures at midnight — are not enough.

“If we don’t in 15 days ... have an indication of being able to control all of the major outbreaks, there won’t be a choice but to enter another phase of limiting activities,’’ Galli said.

On Friday, the region of Campania, which includes Naples and which has been under pressure since early September, closed schools until the end of the month — angering the government in Rome.

That came after Italy reported a new daily record of confirmed virus cases — 8,804 — on Thursday, including more than 2,000 in Lombardy and 1,000 in Campania. After hovering around 40 for days, the death toll surged to 83, one-third of those in Lombardy.

Newly confirmed cases have also reached record levels in the Czech Republic, which also shut schools, and Poland, which has limited restaurant hours and closed gyms and schools. France, meanwhile, has imposed a 9 p.m. curfew in Paris and other big cities.

