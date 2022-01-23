Virginia's new AG removes 2 lawyers at public universities

A former Herring staffer didn’t immediately comment Sunday on the characterization of Heaphy’s hiring.

LaCivita offered no explanation as to why Walther was let go. Both Heaphy and Walther are Democrats, according to the Post. LaCivita also didn't say whether other counsels at Virginia’s public colleges and universities had been let go.

A former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, Heaphy was hired by UVA in 2018. Earlier, he had conducted an independent investigation of the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

Heaphy, a UVA graduate and longtime Charlottesville resident, said in a statement that it has been “a tremendous honor and privilege” to serve as the school’s counsel. UVA said in a statement that leaders were grateful for Heaphy’s “outstanding service” and “disappointed to see it come to an end.”

Walther referred questions about his firing to George Mason’s university communications department, which referred questions to Miyares’ office. The school said Walther had served as counsel since 2017 and “the Mason community is grateful to Brian for his work and his many years of service.”

Miyares, who defeated Herring in the November election, was sworn in on Jan. 15. Roughly 30 staffers were let go by Miyares shortly before he took office, according to the newspaper.