Virginia Tech upsets No. 3 Villanova 81-73 in overtime

But Virginia Tech chipped away and took the lead at 64-62 with 1.3 seconds remaining on a traditional three-point play by Aluma, who scored on a beautiful assist from Cartier Diarra in the lane, and then unintentionally made the free throw.

Villanova's Justin Moore then drew a charge on Justyn Mutts on the inbounds play and Moore's two foul shots sent the game into overtime tied at 64.

Mutts made up for that mistake by scoring the first five points in extra time and the Hokies never relinquished the lead, outscoring the Wildcats 17-9 in the extra frame.

The Hokies were supposed to face Temple on Saturday, but the Owls were forced to pause team activities for two weeks on Thanksgiving after a positive coronavirus test in the program. That meant canceling not only Saturday's game, but a contest that had been scheduled for Dec. 3 at Villanova.

That left both the Hokies and the Wildcats at the Mohegan Sun looking for a game.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: Neither team has anyone over 6-foot-9 on the roster, but the Hokies outscored Villanova 32-22 in the paint and outrebounded the Wildcats 40-31.

Villanova: The Wildcats' bench scored just eight points against the Hokies, who got 25 points from their reserves.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies stay in “Bubbleville” for a Sunday night game against South Florida.

Villanova: The Wildcats head home to play Saint Joseph's, a game that was moved from Monday to Wednesday as part of the schedule reshuffling resulting from Temple's virus issues.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma, left, and Villanova's Justin Moore, center, and Collin Gillespie go for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill

Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma shoots as Villanova's Collin Gillespie defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill