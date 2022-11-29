BreakingNews
Record 301K early votes cast in one day in Georgia runoff for US Senate
ajc logo
X

Virginia Rep. McEachin dies at 61 after cancer battle

National & World News
Updated 8 hours ago
Congressman A

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, D-Va., died Monday after a battle with colorectal cancer, his office said. He was 61.

Tara Rountree, McEachin's chief of staff, said in a statement late Monday: “Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle.”

McEachin represented Virginia's 4th Congressional District, which includes part of Richmond and extends south to the North Carolina border. He was reelected to a fourth term earlier this month.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called her late colleague “a tireless champion for Virginia families and a force for economic opportunity and environmental justice.”

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., released a statement saying: “Up until the very end, Don was a fighter. Even though he battled cancer and faced other trials in recent years, he never lost his focus on social and environmental justice. Tonight, Virginia has lost a great leader and I have lost a great friend.”

Rep. Gerry Connelly, D-Va., called McEachin an “environmentalist, civil rights advocate, faithful public servant, and a man of consequence. There was no better ally to have.”

Aston Donald McEachin was born Oct. 10, 1961, in Nuremberg, Germany. His father was an Army veteran and his mother a school teacher.

He graduated from St. Christopher’s School in Richmond in 1979, then earned a bachelor’s degree at American University in 1982 and a law degree at the University of Virginia in 1986. He earned a master of divinity degree at Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University in 2008.

A lawyer in private practice during his career, he served in the House of Delegates from 1996-2002 and 2006-2008 and then the state Senate from 2008-2016. He was elected to his first term to the U.S. House in 2016.

McEachin and his wife, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin, raised three children, Mac, Briana and Alexandra.

Credit: Steve Helber

Credit: Steve Helber

Credit: Steve Helber

Credit: Steve Helber

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC/TNS

The Jolt: Trump rally for Herschel Walker unlikely ahead of Senate runoff 1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

AMC’s closure cost Atlanta a rare cluster of highly diverse doctors
2h ago

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp slams Trump’s ‘un-American’ white supremacist dinner guest; Walker is silent
21h ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp slams Trump’s ‘un-American’ white supremacist dinner guest; Walker is silent
21h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Nate McCollum going in transfer portal
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Mark Mulligan

Houston lifts boil-water order affecting more than 2 million
8m ago
Unknown aircraft targets Wagner base in C. African Republic
15m ago
EXPLAINER: What hazards are posed by Hawaii's Mauna Loa?
21m ago
Featured

Olmstead plaintiff remembered, work for disabled continues
1h ago
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
1h ago
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top