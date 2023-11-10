Virginia player Perris Jones hurt, carted off field and taken to hospital after hit by Louisville

Virginia running back Perris Jones was immobilized on a flat board and carted off the field after being injured on a play late in the third quarter against No. 11 Louisville
National & World News
By GARY B. GRAVES – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Virginia running back Perris Jones was immobilized on a flat board and carted off the field after being injured on a play late in the third quarter against No. 11 Louisville on Thursday night.

Jones caught a 7-yard pass from Anthony Colandrea and fumbled after a hard hit on his helmet by Cam’Ron Kelly with several other Cardinals nearby. Malik Washington scooped up the ball near the right sideline and dashed down the field for the go-ahead touchdown to make 21-14.

Spectators in L&N Stadium fell silent as Virginia medical personnel quickly rushed to tend to Jones as he lay on the turf and a cart quickly entered the field.

Players from both teams knelt for about 15 minutes as Jones was treated and gently lifted onto the board with his head wrapped between two pads, and then onto the cart as Cavaliers players gathered around.

Fans and players applauded Jones as the cart left the field. He was taken to UofL Hospital for observation.

There was no immediate word on Jones' condition.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel will allow a daily pause in Gaza combat, as US seeks a multiday break2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rivian closes 1,800-acre Georgia land deal for $5B EV factory
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb school board Democrats move to cut ties with redistricting law firm
57m ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Mother of man killed during theft of French bulldog sues complex over security
5h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Mother of man killed during theft of French bulldog sues complex over security
5h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia man arrested, accused of threatening to kill Marjorie Taylor Greene
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Internet collapses in war-torn Yemen after recent attacks by Houthi rebels targeting...
7m ago
Spain's Socialists will grant amnesty to Catalan separatists in return for support of new...
11m ago
Protesters stage sit-in at New York Times headquarters to call for cease-fire in Gaza
22m ago
Featured

Atlanta is now the only U.S. city with giant pandas
14h ago
AJC poll shows Georgia Democratic rift over Israel
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top