Virginia inmate sentenced in Michigan for daughter's killing

Bowman told police that he used an axe to cut off Aundria's legs so that her body would fit in a barrel. He said he buried the barrel at the family's Holland-area home at the time and then reburied it at their new home in Hamilton after they moved.

Bowman is serving two life sentences for the 1980 rape and murder of Kathleen Doyle in Norfolk, Virginia. She was the 25-year-old wife of a U.S. Navy pilot when she was killed. Authorities said forensic evidence led to Bowman's November 2019 arrest in that case, and that after his arrest, he confessed to killing Aundria, whom he and his wife had adopted.

Aundria's biological mother, Cathy Terkanian, told reporters after Monday's hearing that she is seeking custody of Aundria's remains.

“This is just so surreal. I spent 10 years trying to see that happen,” Terkanian said.