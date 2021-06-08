Virginia high court to hear challenges to Robert E. Lee statue removal

Northam’s decision was announced in June 2020, 10 days after George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer sparked protests over police brutality and racism in cities around the country, including Richmond.

Separate lawsuits were filed by a group of Richmond residents who own property near the statue and a descendant of signatories to an 1890 deed that transferred the statue, pedestal and land they sit on to the state. The high court will hear arguments in both cases Tuesday.