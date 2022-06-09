Virginia General Assembly tabling Commanders stadium bill

Legislation that would have offered the team lucrative tax incentives to help finance the stadium cleared both chambers this year, drawing an usual bipartisan mix of supporters. But other defectors had raised concerns even before Del Rio's remarks, worrying about ongoing investigations into the team by attorneys general and Congress, plus transportation concerns.

“You've got the attorney general's thing, you've got all the congressional stuff, other issues to be answered. We decided that it will just remain in conference,” Saslaw said.

The team has been looking into new stadium possibilities for several years. It currently plays at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.