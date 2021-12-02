Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down after bowl

The team's reaction?

“They had similar reactions, tears, shock, sadness, disbelief, yeah, and it’s going to take time to process,” he said.

Mendenhall went 36-38 at Virginia, leading the Cavaliers to five straight bowl appearances and their only Atlantic Coast Conference title game appearance two years ago. Virginia also snapped a 15-game losing streak against rival Virginia Tech in 2019.

The Cavaliers finished this season 6-6 after losing to Virginia Tech last Saturday.

The Hokies played that game with an interim coach and introduced their new head coach, former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry, earlier Thursday.

Mendenhall came to Virginia after 11 seasons as head coach at BYU. That, too, was a surprising move at the time.

The Utah native was 99-43 with the Cougars.

