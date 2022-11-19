ajc logo
Virginia basketball back on court, honors shooting victims

By MARK ANDERSON, Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Virginia players took the court before their game Friday against No. 5 Baylor wearing sweatshirts honoring three Cavaliers football players who were fatally shot on campus nearly a week ago.

The names of those players were printed on the backs of the shirts, and their jersey numbers and the words “UVA Strong” were on the front.

The game in the Continental Tire Main Event was 16th-ranked Virginia's first basketball game since the shooting Sunday in which the three football players were killed. The Cavaliers canceled Monday's home game against Northern Iowa.

A moment of silence was held before the game, for which roughly 2,000 Cavaliers fans were in the T-Mobile Arena stands. Players put their arms around each other during the national anthem, and several hung their heads.

Former Cavaliers football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of fatally shooting wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler and linebacker D’Sean Perry. Those players were on a bus returning from a trip to Washington to see a play.

Running back Mike Hollins was injured and recovering following two surgeries. A fifth student, who is not on the team, was wounded and survived.

Jones faces three three counts of second-degree murder and two counts of malicious wounding, among other charges. A witness told police the victims were targeted.

The football team was scheduled to play No. 23 Coastal Carolina on Saturday, but canceled the game.

