Virginia Attorney General hires law firm to represent James Madison in bowl eligibility dispute

In a statement, Attorney General Jason Miyares said the NCAA's denial of a waiver “demonstrates yet again abject failures to act in the best interest of the nation's student-athletes. The NCAA has proven it is a broken institution which continues to make arbitrary and capricious decisions that are anti-competitive and have a profoundly negative impact on student-athletes, JMU, the Commonwealth of Virginia, collegiate football and athletes as a whole."

Without a satisfactory resolution, Miyares said, "I am prepared to expose the NCAA’s unlawful conduct and seek justice for James Madison University through litigation, provided the University authorize me to do so.”

In a statement Wednesday night from the Division I Board of Directors Administrative Committee, the committee said to two-year requirement is to allow programs moving up to ensure they have a sustainable plan beyond the playing field, such as infrastructure in place, adequate scholarship funding and medical and mental health resources.

“Division I members continually assess transition requirements, and the board continues to believe that if Division I members do not think the requirements are appropriate, those concerns should be addressed through rules changes rather than waiver requests,” the statement said.

The committee also noted that James Madison and Jacksonville State, whose waiver request was also denied, might still have access to bowl games if there are not enough teams to meet the six-wins requirement to fill all slots.