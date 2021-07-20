Viola Davis memoir 'Finding Me' scheduled for next April

HarperOne will release Davis' “Finding Me” on April 19, 2022. Davis traces her rise from growing up in poverty and family violence in Rhode Island to becoming one of the world's most acclaimed actors. She won an Oscar for her starring role in the 2016 film adaptation of August Wilson's drama “Fences," an Emmy for “How to Get Away with Murder,” and Tonys for “Fences” and “King Hedley II.”

“I believe that our stories, and the courage to share them, is the most powerful empathetic tool we have,” she said in a statement. “This is my story ... straight no chaser.”