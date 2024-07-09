Nation & World News

Viola Davis and James Patterson to collaborate on novel set in the contemporary, rural South

An upcoming thriller about a female judge in the contemporary, rural South will have two very famous, and very different, authors, Oscar winner Viola Davis and mega-selling novelist James Patterson
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — An upcoming thriller about a female judge in the contemporary, rural South will have two very famous, and very different, authors: Oscar winner Viola Davis and mega-selling novelist James Patterson.

Little, Brown and Company announced Tuesday that Davis and Patterson are collaborating on a novel, currently untitled and scheduled for 2025 or 2026, in which the “dynamic and brilliant” Judge Mary Stone faces “a decision with seismic repercussions for her small county, and potentially the whole nation.”

It will be the first work of adult fiction for Davis, whose previous books include the memoir "Finding Me" and the picture story "Corduroy Takes a Bow." It's the latest high-profile partnership for Patterson, whose previous co-authors range from Bill Clinton to Dolly Parton. The novel "Eruption," for which Patterson completed a manuscript left behind by the late Michael Crichton, is one of the summer's most popular books.

“James’s ability to weave compelling narratives with depth and suspense is unparalleled, and I am honored to work alongside him,” Davis said in a statement. “Writing about a character as compelling as Judge Mary Stone has been an extraordinary experience, and I believe readers will be deeply moved by her journey.”

Patterson, who came up with the idea after reading “Finding Me” and contacting Davis, said in a statement that the actor has a “gift for storytelling” and a “generous spirit.”

“I could not have asked for a better partner than Viola,” Patterson said.

Additional details about the book, including film rights, were not immediately available. Financial terms were not disclosed. The project was handled by Little, Brown; Patterson's representatives, Robert Barnett and Deneen Howell of Williams & Connolly, and JVL Media, a “full-service media packaging firm and independent publisher” that Davis helped found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo courtesy Yondr

DeKalb the latest school system to try restricting student cellphone use

Credit: TNS

Pilot program for Medicare dementia patients, caregivers could be gamechanger
2h ago

How will DOJ probe of the rental industry unfold?

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Margaret Mitchell House reopens after four years with revamped exhibit
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Margaret Mitchell House reopens after four years with revamped exhibit
2h ago

Credit: Dean Hesse

A little-known Georgia health organization has been changing the world for 40 years
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher ahead of Fed Chair Powell's congressional...
4m ago
Trump returns to campaign trail with VP deadline nearing amid calls for Biden to withdraw
12m ago
Here's what to know about Boeing agreeing to plead guilty to fraud in 737 Max crashes
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves

Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park in Atlanta
How these Atlanta renters are earning interest on their security deposits
He sold his Trans Am 30 years ago and spent 20 years trying to get it back