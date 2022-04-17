Vintage Verlander dominates as Astros stymie Mariners 4-0

Verlander struck out eight with no walks on 87 pitches. The only other batter to reach base was J.P. Crawford, who was hit by a pitch in the seventh. Verlander was surprised to see his pitch count so low after seven innings, which gave him a chance to go back out for the eighth.

But there was no lobbying for the ninth.

"He kind of emptied the tank on that eighth inning," Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “Now, a month from now? He would probably want to finish that game out.”

Verlander pitched five strong innings in his season debut last week against the Angels, only to be outdueled by fellow Tommy John recoveree Noah Syndergaard.

“That’s about as dominant a performance as you’re going to see and for a guy that has been doing it in this league for a long, long time,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

Martín Maldonado provided the big blow on offense with a two-run homer for his first hit of the season.

Maldonado was hitless in his first 15 at-bats before driving an 0-1 pitch from Chris Flexen out to left field for a 3-0 lead in the fifth. Jeremy Peña started the inning with a sharp single to cap an eight-pitch at-bat, and Maldonado didn’t miss on a poorly located fastball from Flexen.

“One really bad pitch that really cost us on that one,” Flexen said. “Battled, was efficient, but not the best.”

Peña tripled in the seventh and scored on Jose Altuve’s single off reliever Matt Festa.

Flexen (0-2) nearly matched zeros with Verlander until giving up the long ball. The right-hander scattered five hits and struck out three. The Mariners have yet to score this season with Flexen on the mound.

MR. 3000

Verlander has now pitched 3,001 innings in his career. He said being able to accumulate innings in a season is still meaningful in his view.

“I’ve taken a lot of pride in taking the ball every five days, every five games and just being out there. So to reach that milestone, I think it’s just a testament to that,” Verlander said.

TRADE ALERT

Seattle acquired RHP Riley O’Brien from Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash. O'Brien went to high school in the Seattle suburb of Shoreline and made one start last season for the Reds.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: All-Star closer Ryan Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list due to right knee inflammation. Pressly returned to Houston for additional examination. LHP Parker Mushinski was selected from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Pressly’s roster spot. ... DH Yordan Alvarez was back at the ballpark after being sick for several days with a non-COVID-19 illness. Alvarez took part in pregame work but a decision on returning to the roster won’t be made until Sunday.

Mariners: RF Mitch Haniger was placed on the COVID-19 IL before the game. Haniger reported symptoms and tested positive at the ballpark, Servais said. Seattle recalled INF Donovan Walton from Triple-A Tacoma to take Haniger’s roster spot.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP José Urquidy (1-0, 1.80 ERA) allowed four hits and one run over five innings in his first start against the Angels.

Mariners: RHP Matt Brash (0-1, 3.38) makes his second big league start. Brash threw 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs in his debut against the White Sox.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado, right, greets Jeremy Pena (3) after hitting a two-run home run to also score Pena during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren Combined Shape Caption Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado, right, greets Jeremy Pena (3) after hitting a two-run home run to also score Pena during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Chris Flexen throws against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Chris Flexen throws against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners centerfielder Julio Rodriguez returns the ball after he made a diving catch of a fly ball hit by Houston Astros' Michael Brantley during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners centerfielder Julio Rodriguez returns the ball after he made a diving catch of a fly ball hit by Houston Astros' Michael Brantley during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren