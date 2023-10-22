Vinícius is targeted again as Sevilla ejects fan for 'racist behavior' at Real Madrid game

Sevilla ejected a fan from its Spanish league match against Real Madrid and filed a complaint with police after the spectator allegedly displayed “xenophobic and racist behavior,” with Vinícius Júnior once again the target

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla ejected a fan from its Spanish league match against Real Madrid and filed a complaint with police after the spectator allegedly displayed “xenophobic and racist behavior,” with Vinícius Júnior once again the target.

In a statement Sevilla did not specify what the behavior was, or name any intended target, but the Madrid star, who is Black, later posted on social media about being on the receiving end of racism during Saturday's match.

Vinícius, who has regularly faced racist abuse from rival fans, said it was "another sad episode for Spanish Football."

Sevilla’s statement was issued shortly after it drew 1-1 with Madrid at its Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville.

Sevilla said that it “condemns any xenophobic and racist behavior, even an isolated case, like this one was, and expresses its predisposition to work with authorities to eradicate these attitudes." It said the fan will “be subject to the club’s vigorous internal disciplinary protocols and have their membership revoked.”

Brazil forward Vinícius praised Sevilla’s response but said much more needed to be done by the Spanish authorities.

“Congratulations to Sevilla on the quick positioning and the penalty in another sad episode for Spanish Football,” Vinicius said.

“Unfortunately I have access to a video of another racist act at this Saturday’s game, this time carried out by a child. So sad there is no one to educate her. I invest, and I invest a lot, in education in Brazil to train citizens with different attitudes.

“The face of today’s racist is stamped on websites as on several other times. I hope the Spanish authorities do their part and change the legislation once and for all. These people need to be criminally punished too ... Sorry to sound repetitive but it’s episode number 19. And counting.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer

