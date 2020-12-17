Villanova coach Wright gets 600th win in victory over Butler

Jair Bolden scored 18 points and helped the Bulldogs (1-1, 0-1 Big East) stay competitive with 3-pointers that kept them within two in the second half.

Like so many games in Wright’s 600-win tenure, the Wildcats found the way to break the game open, in this case a 3-pointer by Cole Swider, Jermaine Samuels slashing his way through the lane for a three-point play and Caleb Daniels hitting a 3 for a 64-53 lead.

Villanova methodically maintained the lead from there — nothing flashy, just smart basketball (six turnovers to Butler’s 15) from an experienced team.

The Wildcats forced a turnover and Gillespie buried a 3 for a 77-63 lead that drew applause from Wright in a sequence that encapsulated all they did right in beating the Bulldogs. Swider hit a 3 for a 19-point advantage, and win No. 600 was soon in the books.

At just 58 and with a job at Villanova for as long as he wants, Wright is on pace to rack up hundreds more victories and truly stamp himself as one of the college game's greats.

BIG PICUTRE

Butler: The Bulldogs were picked eighth in the preseason Big East poll and played in spurts like a team that could surprise and finish higher in the standings. They shot 52% in the first half and scored at the horn to trail 41-34 at the break. ... Aaron Thompson, one of 10 semifinalists for the 2019-20 Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year Award, was helped off the court late in the game with an unspecified injury.

Villanova: The Wildcats hit 10 3s and showed they have the talent to again win the Big East.

WRIGHT STUFF

Wright went 122-85 with two NCAA Tournament appearances in seven seasons at Hofstra. His first win at Villanova came against Grambling State on Nov 21, 2001.

UP NEXT

Villanova’s game against 2019 national champion Virginia scheduled for Saturday at Madison Square Garden will not take place.

“We’ve worked closely with Virginia on this,” Wright said. “Both schools tried to make this game happen. Due to COVID-19 issues, we will not be able to play.”

The Wildcats are set to play Dec. 23 at Marquette.

Butler is home Saturday against Indiana.

Butler's Jair Bolden, left, tries to dribble past Villanova's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Butler's JaKobe Coles (21) tries to pass around Villanova's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Villanova's Cole Swider, right, goes up for a dunk past Butler's Bryce Nze during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Event worker Toby Miller stands outside the Finneran Pavilion during a winter storm before an NCAA college basketball game between Villanova and Butler, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum