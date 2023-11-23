Villanova beats No. 14 North Carolina 83-81 in OT, advances to title game at Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Justin Moore scored five of his 16 points in overtime and Eric Dixon had a career-high 34 points and 10 rebounds as Villanova beat No. 14 North Carolina 83-81 on Thursday in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Villanova (5-1) will play in the championship game on Friday against the winner of the No. 20 Arkansas-Memphis game. North Carolina (4-1) will play for third place.

North Carolina guard Cormac Ryan hit a 3-pointer in the corner, off a nice drive and pass by Elliot Cadeau, and tied the game at 68 with 34.4 seconds left in regulation. Moore dribbled down the clock before finding Dixon for a 3-pointer try that rattled out. North Carolina took it to midcourt before calling a timeout with 3.3 seconds left. RJ Davis inbounded and got the ball back before his off balance 3-point attempt hit off the back of the rim.