Vikings will stick with Joshua Dobbs at QB, after bye week assessment

When Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles tendon in the game at Green Bay on Oct. 29, the Vikings (6-6) have been scrambling ever since.

The trade with Arizona that fetched Dobbs was a valuable find, but the seventh-year veteran has shown his vulnerabilities in losses in the past two games.

Nick Mullens will be the backup this week, O'Connell said. He has been battling a lower back injury for much of the season. Rookie Jaren Hall was the first post-Cousins starter on Nov. 5 before a concussion forced him out of the game at Atlanta and where Dobbs was hustled in will be the third-stringer.

Dobbs will get a big boost from the return of wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who was activated last week from injured reserve. The 2022 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year has missed the past seven games with a strained hamstring.

