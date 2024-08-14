Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy to miss season following right knee surgery to repair torn meniscus

Nation & World News

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) looks to hand off during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss the season after undergoing surgery on his right knee.

McCarthy had an operation on Wednesday to repair a torn meniscus suffered at some point during his preseason debut last weekend against Las Vegas. The former Michigan standout had a solid training camp and had been expected to back up starter Sam Darnold.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell delivered the news on McCarthy shortly after the team arrived for two days of joint practices with the Browns.

O'Connell said McCarthy, the 10th overall pick in the NFL draft after leading the Wolverines to a national title, checked all the boxes over the past few months. He said the team is excited about McCarthy's future.

“He's confirmed a lot of things that not just myself, but a lot of people and J.J. himself needed to confirm,” O'Connell said. "He's done that. Now he just has to work through this process, so that when his time does come, he's healthy and he gets to take the reins of this thing.”

McCarthy went 11 of 17 for 188 yards with two touchdowns and one interception against the Raiders. The 21-year-old told the team his knee was sore after the game and the meniscus tear was diagnosed by imaging tests.

The Vikings initially thought McCarthy would only miss a month.

Nick Mullens will be Minnesota's No. 2 quarterback.

“He's a guy we know we can rely on to be a snap away,” O'Connell said.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders under pressure during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) is hit by Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) as he scramble for yards during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

